Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 4,400 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.55. 48,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

