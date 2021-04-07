Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 528,788 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 82.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528,788 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VEREIT by 58.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEREIT by 38.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 575,143 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $682,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial upgraded VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

