Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

