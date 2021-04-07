Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,494,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,396. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.02 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.