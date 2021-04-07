Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 117,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

