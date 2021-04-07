Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $34.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEBO. Hovde Group upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.44. 1,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $656.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

