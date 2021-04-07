Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €175.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €173.25 ($203.82).

Shares of EPA:RI opened at €166.60 ($196.00) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €153.74. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

