Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $68.10

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.10, but opened at $72.95. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 3,274 shares changing hands.
PLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $951.77 million, a P/E ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 0.54.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
