PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 3rd

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $18.63.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
