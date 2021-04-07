PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
NYSE PGP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
