Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE MAV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.