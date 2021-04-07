Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE MAV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 117,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.14.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Company Profile
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.