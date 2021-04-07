Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $4.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that FedNat will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedNat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in FedNat by 138.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

