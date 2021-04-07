Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 466.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 398,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Analyst Recommendations for Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

