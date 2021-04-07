PlotX Market Capitalization Hits $8.58 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.08 or 0.00633626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00079776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.