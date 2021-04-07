PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 5.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

