PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.40

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.40 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 1752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $44,605,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

