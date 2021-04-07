PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $173.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.