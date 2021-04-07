PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

PSK opened at C$13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.60 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.80.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.74%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

