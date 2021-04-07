PRIA Market Capitalization Reaches $815,644.35 (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. PRIA has a total market cap of $815,644.35 and approximately $3,096.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIA has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $11.76 or 0.00020726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.