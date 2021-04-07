Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,255 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,764 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $174.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

