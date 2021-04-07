Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,102 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Waters were worth $27,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $302.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $304.49.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

