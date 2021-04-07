Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,925 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $148.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

