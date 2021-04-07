Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 21,875 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $31,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

