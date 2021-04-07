Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,213 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

