Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,421 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Saia worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Saia alerts:

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $228.67 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.