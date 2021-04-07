Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

