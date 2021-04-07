Private Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.63. 48,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,442. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

