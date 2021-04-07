Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 175.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 43,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,565. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

