Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,846,678. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

