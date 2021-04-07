Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,384 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

