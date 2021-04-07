Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 177,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.