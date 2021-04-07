PTON Price Tops $0.0000 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a total market capitalization of $298,307.10 and $42.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00056074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.44 or 0.00627270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00079590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

