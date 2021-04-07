Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 5,000 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,708,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

