PYRO Network (PYRO) Price Up 1,365.8% This Week

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded up 779.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One PYRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PYRO Network has a total market cap of $454,007.93 and $5.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded up 1,365.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About PYRO Network

PYRO Network’s total supply is 814,767,733 coins and its circulating supply is 809,754,621 coins. PYRO Network’s official website is pyro.network . PYRO Network’s official Twitter account is @PYRODOTNETWORK and its Facebook page is accessible here . PYRO Network’s official message board is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The Reddit community for PYRO Network is https://reddit.com/r/pyronetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PYRO Network

