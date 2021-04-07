Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for GoDaddy Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.24. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $93.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $69,628,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,969,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,713. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

