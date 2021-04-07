Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $376.78 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.47 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarketAxess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History and Estimates for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit