Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reduced by Piper Sandler

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $376.78 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $525.47 and a 200-day moving average of $534.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MarketAxess by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

