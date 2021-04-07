Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.