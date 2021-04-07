Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. Q2 has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $487,937.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total value of $2,637,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,177,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

