Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 73.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.42 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,470 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

