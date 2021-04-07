Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.49

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.49 and traded as high as $27.49. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 177,924 shares changing hands.

NX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $914.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $4,640,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 245.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.