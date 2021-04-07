QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $147.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.27 million and the lowest is $147.16 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $128.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $564.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.14 million to $571.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $623.04 million, with estimates ranging from $604.66 million to $641.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST stock opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $47,960.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,932,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,959 shares of company stock worth $4,898,340. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,798,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,206,000 after acquiring an additional 400,543 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 145,385 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 84,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.