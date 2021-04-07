Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.70

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.