Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.69 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 223.5% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $395,551.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,573.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.99 or 0.03531694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00394097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.22 or 0.01115761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00463623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.80 or 0.00429183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00307769 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,482,060,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

