Ravencoin (RVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.54 Billion

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $185.58 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00056017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021792 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00277065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,507,160,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

