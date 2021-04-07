Raymond James Boosts Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE:CFF traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.47. The company had a trading volume of 151,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.51. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.47.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

