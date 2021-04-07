RCM Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for RCM Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

