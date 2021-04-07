Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.12 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $309,140.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

