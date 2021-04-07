Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CuriosityStream (CURI)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ: CURI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – CuriosityStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

3/24/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Barrington Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – CuriosityStream is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CURI remained flat at $$13.50 on Wednesday. 3,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,621. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

