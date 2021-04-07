Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $27.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,236.85. 28,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,064.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,808.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,177.25 and a twelve month high of $2,228.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

