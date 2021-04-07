Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

RGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of RGS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,595. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Regis has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Regis by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

